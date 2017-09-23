City of Buffalo employee under investigation after stabbing a stranger’s dog

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo family’s dog is back home Saturday night. Police say a city of Buffalo employee stabbed the dog Saturday morning in South Buffalo. The employee, 46-year-old James Craddock, is now under investigation.

Sources tell News 4 the city is seeking the termination of the employee. The dog’s owners say they’ve been threatened by Craddock before.

As Jillian Mann comforts her family dog Audi, she says she’s happy Audi is alive right now. Mann says her mother went to walk Audi and their other dog at a nearby park around 7:30 Saturday morning, when she saw a man get out of a city of Buffalo truck and run towards her mother.

Police say Craddock, a seasonal parks employee with the city, exchanged words with Mann’s mother and then stabbed Audi in the chest.

“On her left side, by her heart. Like he wanted to kill her he knew what he was doing he wanted to kill her,” said Jillian Mann.

Family rushed her to a veterinarian hospital where she had emergency surgery.

“To think that you’re going to lose a member of your family because someone doesn’t like them and stab them, it’s heartbreaking,” said Mann.

Police say Craddock got back in the vehicle and drove away with another person. Officers caught them nearby on South Park Avenue. Craddock is now charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

“My dog doesn’t do anything she’s innocent,” said Mann.

Mann says Craddock has threatened her mom and Audi before.

“He’s harassed my mother for months saying he doesn’t like pit-bulls. He’s going to get my mother he’s going to get her, he’s going to take them out,” said Mann.

Mann says she grateful both of them are safe and home, but Audi has a long recovery ahead — both physically and mentally.

“I think it’s disgusting. I’ve heard of his past, I heard he’s on probation. How can someone like get a job with the city of buffalo. What kind of background checks are you doing? That’s why I’m speaking out I want answers,” said Mann.

Mann says the Parks Commissioner personally called her family Saturday and told them they wouldn’t have to worry about veterinarian bills. The city is reviewing the incident.

