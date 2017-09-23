Former Erie County District Attorney passes away

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Former Erie County District Attorney Frank Clark passed away following a long illness Friday evening.

“The Erie County District Attorney’s Office released the following statement, is saddened by the passing of former District Attorney Frank J. Clark. D.A. Clark was the second-longest serving District Attorney in Erie County history, leading the office for three terms from 1997-2008. The native of Brooklyn was a true public servant, serving his country as a Marine who saw combat in the Vietnam War and serving as a prosecutor in Erie County in both the District Attorney’s Office and U.S. Attorney’s Office. Although he presided over the prosecution of thousands of cases, he may be best remembered for his decision in 1997 to seek the death penalty for Jonathan Parker who had murdered Buffalo Police Officer Charles Skip McDougald; a jury convicted Parker, but spared his life. D.A. Clark’s dedication to upholding the law and fighting for justice left an indelible impression on those he worked with and the public he served. We ask that you keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Jeremy Zellner, Erie County Dem. Party chair released the following statement to News 4 “Our deepest sympathies go out to Kathy and the rest of the Clark family. We are thankful for the decades of public service that you have given our community.”