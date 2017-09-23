Part of Thruway shut down as State Police investigate serious crash

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB)- State Police are on the scene of a serious crash in the Town of Pembroke.

Troopers tell us the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. A vehicle hit a pedestrian on I-90 westbound in the Town of Pembroke.

Police say the crash is being reconstructed by the New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) and is still under investigation.

The Thruway Authority put out an alert around 9:00 p.m. that all westbound lanes are blocked around exits 48A and 9. Westbound traffic is being diverted off Exit 48A.