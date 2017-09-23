Pegula’s and fans react to players kneeling during the National Anthem

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula released a statement Saturday night following President Trump’s comments on Friday suggesting that owners fire players who kneel during the national anthem.

The statement reads,

“Several of us met tonight- players, coaches, staff, and ownership. Our goal was to provide open dialogue and communication. We listened to one another. We believe it’s the best way to work through any issue we are facing- on and off the field.

President Trump’s remarks were divisive and disrespectful to the entire NFL community, but we tried to use them as an opportunity to further unify our team and our organization.

Our players have the freedom to express themselves in a respectful and thoughtful manner and we all agreed that our sole message is to provide and to promote an environment that is focused on love and equality.”

Sunday, NFL players all over the country took part in the kneeling movement, protesting President Donald Trump during the National Anthem.

Bills players stood with locked arms while some players took a knee with locked arms.

Fans leaving the Bills games Sunday had mixed reactions to the nationwide protest.

Some fans said they sympathized with the movement.

“If you take away their right to kneel, that doesn’t mean they don’t love this country and respect this country, morals values and ethics, that just means that that’s what they feel their right is,” said Michael Johnson, Sr, Bills fan and Veteran.

“I don’t think any of them were talking bad about our country or what the servicemen do for us, or what law enforcement does for us,” said Darrell Jones, Bills fans.

Other fans didn’t take the protest lightly and called it disrespectful.

“To go against the soldiers that are over there fighting for our freedom, that’s something I could never ever, ever, ever agree with, and I have to say if you’re not gonna stand up, get out,” said Charles Dabis, Bills fan and Veteran.

“That’s when they should be standing at attention and respecting the veterans that died for that flag, said Richard Gulino, Bills fan.

While politics played a big role in Sunday night’s games, some fans say it’s not the right arena.

“Politics stay out, this is a game for entertainment and fun, politics have no point in this,” said William Atkinson, Bills fan.