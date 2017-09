BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo police are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying a man who robbed a bank Saturday.

The Bank of America located in the 400 block of Elmwood Avenue was robbed just before 10:30 a.m.

Detectives say a white male entered the bank, demanded money from a teller and then fled on foot after making off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.