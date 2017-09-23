Sabres send 10 back to Rochester, drop game against Toronto

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –

MAKING MOVES

Saturday afternoon the Sabres began to slim their training camp roster as the regular season inches closer, sending a dozen players to AHL affiliate Rochester.

Forwards – Eric Cornel, Vaclav Karabacek, Stevie Moses, Kevin Porter

Defensemen – Brycen Martin, Casey Nelson, Devante Stephens

Goaltenders – Jason Kasdorf, Jonas Johansson, Adam Wilcox

The Sabres also sent Cliff Pu back to London of the OHL after an impressive showing in development camp and training camp.

The Sabres now have 36 players (21 forwards, 12 defensemen and three goaltenders) on their training camp roster.

LOSING TO THE LEAFS

The Sabres hosted Toronto Saturday night, just 24 hours after playing the Leafs in Canada.

Despite some of their biggest names on the ice like Jack Eichel, Evander Kane, Sam Reinhart, Jason Pominville and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, the Sabres fell 3-1.

The blue and gold’s only goal came in the second period when a shot from Ristolainen was deflected in the air off Hudson Fasching’s stick.

Toronto’s goals came from James van Riemsdyk, Kasperi Kapanen, and Nikita Soshnikov. Auston Matthews did not play for the Maple Leafs.

The Sabres next preseason game is Wednesday when they visit the Penguins.