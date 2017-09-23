Terry and Kim Pegula: “Our players have the freedom to express themselves in a respectful and thoughtful manner”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula released a statement Saturday night following President Trump’s comments on Friday suggesting that owners fire players who kneel during the national anthem.

The statement reads,

“Several of us met tonight- players, coaches, staff, and ownership. Our goal was to provide open dialogue and communication. We listened to one another. We believe it’s the best way to work through any issue we are facing- on and off the field.

President Trump’s remarks were divisive and disrespectful to the entire NFL community, but we tried to use them as an opportunity to further unify our team and our organization.

Our players have the freedom to express themselves in a respectful and thoughtful manner and we all agreed that our sole message is to provide and to promote an environment that is focused on love and equality.”

The Buffalo Bills face the Denver Broncos at New Era Field Sunday afternoon. You can watch the game on WIVB at 1 p.m.