The Big Story: The Bills Wide Receivers vs. “No Fly Zone”

It’s no secret the Bills passing game has been absent the first two weeks of the season averaging 163 yards per game. That mark ranks 27th in the league.

“You come out of two games and you are saying what needs analysis, what do we have to get better at,” Head Coach Sean McDermott said. “That is one of the areas that we need to improve on”

“That’s a battle each and every week. You face good corners each and every week. There’s going to be one-on-one battles that we have to win,” quarterback Tyrod Taylor said. “I have confidence in all the guys that line up at wide receiver for us and we’re going to make those one-on-one battles work in our favor.”

“Tyrod has been grinding in the film room getting ready for these guys to have a good showing,” wide receiver Jordan Matthews said.

The Bills’ wide outs will face arguably the best group of defensive backs in the NFL. Nicknamed the ‘No Fly Zone’ The Broncos have three interceptions already this season and shutdown Dak Prescott and the Cowboys last week.

“They’re physical, they’re good at coverage, athletic, it’s a good group we’re going [against],” Andre Holmes told reporter earlier in the week.

He continued, “They showed it last week, they showed it over the past two years, I think it’s basically been the same, same players each year. They know how to play with each other, they’re a good group.”

“The first quarter of the year, we have three defenses in the top 5 or 6 in the NFL. We just have to go out there and make more plays than they do,” Matthews said.

The Bills and Broncos kickoff at 1 p.m. on Sunday at New Era Field.