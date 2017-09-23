Western New York will see a busy Fall as a backdrop for major motion pictures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Over the past five years, Western New York has become a hot spot for making movies. Local industry leaders say this is the most film crews they’ve ever seen here in our area.

From Niagara Falls to Downtown Buffalo, TV and film crews seem to be taking advantage of Western New York as a backdrop. Tim Clark, Buffalo-Niagara Film Commissioner says, said, “You see these little nuggets all over the country in different cities, but it’s not too often that you see everything bunched up in a city like we have it here.”

Olmsted Parks, Frank Lloyd Wright homes and the Central Terminal have all been home to movie shoots as of late.

The latest one is called the “True Adventures of Wolf Boy.” Clark said, “These are the same people who got two Academy Awards last year for Manchester by the Sea, so they’re really acclaimed filmmakers.”

And another movie that is set to be filmed in the area in the next few months is still being kept under wraps. But, we’re told its a prequel to a major-motion pictures series.

Clark said, “It is employing hundreds of people, and hundreds of extras, and hundreds of vendors as well, but it’s safe to say it may be the biggest movie this community has ever seen.”

It’s been a team effort between city and state leaders to make these movies here. Clark said, “And when they get here, they realize this is a city like no other.”

The New York State tax incentive to film movies in Upstate New York brings the crews here, but Clark said word of mouth keeps them coming back.

He said, “Having Marshall here last year was something that just spread like wildfire, and I think when the movie comes out next month, our phones will ring busier than they are now.”