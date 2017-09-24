1 dead, 8 injured in ‘mass casualty’ shooting at Antioch church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One woman was killed and eight people, including the gunman, were injured in what officials are calling a “mass casualty” incident at a church in Antioch Sunday morning.

Metro police responded to the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road at 11:15 a.m.

The preliminary investigation shows the gunman, whose identity has yet to be released, shot one woman outside the church, killing her, before opening fire inside the church and injuring at least 6 people in the shooting.

Police spokesman Don Aaron said another man then confronted the gunman and was pistol-whipped.

After the confrontation, authorities say the gunman then shot himself in the head.

Five of the shooting victims as well as the gunmen were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

The man who was pistol-whipped was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center along with the last shooting victim.

Aaron says the gunman is in his mid-20’s. He’s from Rutherford County and has no known relationship to the church.

The gunman arrived at the church in a blue SUV. Police have not yet revealed his name or what kind of gun he used.

Metro police have yet to identify any of the victims but did say earlier in the day most of the injured are over 65 years old.

Church members who were not injured were still being interviewed by officers as of 1 p.m.