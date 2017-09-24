Bills and Broncos players kneel during National Anthem

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – During the National Anthem prior to the game, members of the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos took a knee to protest the comments of President Donald Trump and raise awareness for racial inequality in the United States.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

LeSean McCoy among the several Bills players who are kneeling and now he is stretching during the national anthem pic.twitter.com/k12xgk8WX4 — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) September 24, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

While talking about the the players taking a knee at a rally in Alabama, President Trump said, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a (expletive) off the field right now.”

Commissioner Roger Goodell, the NFL Players’ Union and the players throughout the league responded to the comments throughout the day on Saturday. The Bills ultimately held a team meeting late Saturday night with owners Terry and Kim Pegula releasing a statement that in part read “President Trump’s comments were divisive and disrespectful to the entire NFL community, but we tried to use them as an opportunity to further unify our team and our organization.”

Statement from Buffalo Bills Owners Terry and Kim Pegula. pic.twitter.com/i3D5xzBBSn — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) September 24, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Prior to kickoff in London members of the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars also took a knee during the National Anthem. The Pittsburgh Steelers did not take the field ahead of the game, instead remaining in the locker room prior to kickoff.

The President continue to tweet regarding player protests early Sunday morning/

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js