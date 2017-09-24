Bills and Broncos players kneel during National Anthem

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – During the National Anthem prior to the game, members of the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos took a knee to protest the comments of President Donald Trump and raise awareness for racial inequality in the United States.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

While talking about the the players taking a knee at a rally in Alabama, President Trump said, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a (expletive) off the field right now.”

Commissioner Roger Goodell, the NFL Players’ Union and the players throughout the league responded to the comments throughout the day on Saturday.  The Bills ultimately held a team meeting late Saturday night with owners Terry and Kim Pegula releasing a statement that in part read “President Trump’s comments were divisive and disrespectful to the entire NFL community, but we tried to use them as an opportunity to further unify our team and our organization.”

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Prior to kickoff in London members of the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars also took a knee during the National Anthem.  The Pittsburgh Steelers did not take the field ahead of the game, instead remaining in the locker room prior to kickoff.

The President continue to tweet regarding player protests early Sunday morning/

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s