Buffalo Kickoff LIVE Round Table: Broncos at Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – This week as the Bills (1-1) prepare to host the Broncos (2-0) our Buffalo Kickoff LIVE team discusses three of the major topics heading into Buffalo’s Week 3 showdown.
- Sean McDermott has committed to quarterback Tyrod Taylor, but for how long? The offense struggled against the Panthers — if they struggle again against the Broncos will be forced to make a change? Is it too early to bail on Taylor in favor of a rookie in Nathan Peterman.
- It could be another defensive, low-scoring slug-fest Sunday in Orchard Park. The Bills defense bent, but didn’t break against the Panthers. The Broncos defense has been dominant the first two weeks. If it is another defensive game, which D breaks first?
- Sean McDermott was questioned following the Bills 9-3 loss regarding his time management at the end of the game. On the final drive instead of taking a timeout, McDermott allowed nearly 20 seconds to tick off the clock, giving the Bills less time to work with on their potential game-winning drive. He comes from the Andy Reid coaching tree — could this become a troubling trend?
Images Courtesy: Getty Images