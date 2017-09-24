Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens players lock arms and kneel during the U.S. national anthem

Published: Updated:
Jacksonville Jaguars players kneel down during the playing of the U.S. national anthem before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

(WIVB)- The first game on football Sunday took place at Wembley Stadium in London where the Baltimore Ravens took on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During the national anthem at the start of the game players and staff members on both teams took a knee or locked arms.

This was done in response to President Trump’s comments suggesting that owners fire players who kneel during the national anthem.

Terry and Kim Pegula released a statement following a team meeting on Saturday saying “President Trump’s remarks were divisive and disrespectful to the entire NFL community, but we tried to use them as an opportunity to further unify our team and our organization.”

It is unknown at this time if more teams across the NFL will follow the Ravens and Jaquar’s lead.

The Buffalo Bills face the Denver Broncos at New Era Field Sunday afternoon. You can watch the game on WIVB at 1 p.m.

