Jerry Hughes, LeSean McCoy respond to criticism from President Trump

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – 24 hours after a team meeting to discuss comments made by President Donald Trump regarding player protests during the National Anthem, Bills remained vocal in the locker room following their 26-16 victory over the Denver Broncos.
Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017
Courageous Patriots have fought and died for our great American Flag — we MUST honor and respect it! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017
