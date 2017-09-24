Jerry Hughes, LeSean McCoy respond to criticism from President Trump

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – 24 hours after a team meeting to discuss comments made by President Donald Trump regarding player protests during the National Anthem, Bills remained vocal in the locker room following their 26-16 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Prior to kickoff several members of the Bills and Broncos knelt during the singing of the Star Spangled Banner while others locked arms in a show of solidarity.

“45 is going to say those things and as disturbing as that is, that’s not what our leader is supposed to do. Our leader of our country is supposed to bringing everyone together no matter their race, nationality, their religion – we’re here in this country as free people,” defensive end Jerry Hughes said. “We’re all here to be Americans. That’s how our country was brought up. For 45 to try to divide our nation like that is sad, but you know at the end of the day you kind of expect that from the President.”

“The flag, it means a lot to me and my teammates,” running back LeSean McCoy after the game while speaking with reporters. “I was very bothered by the comments of our president of this country. As the president you’re supposed to bring us together. I can’t stand or support something when our leader of this country is acting like a jerk.”

“If a guy wants to take a knee and express himself in a different manner, he hast that right,” McCoy continued.

During the game, the President continued to tweet regarding protests. He tweeted locking arms was good while kneeling was “inappropriate.”

Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Courageous Patriots have fought and died for our great American Flag — we MUST honor and respect it! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Across the league players continued to show solidarity with protests of their own.

“It states that what 45 said was wrong. We are together as a community, as a unit, as the NFL as a brotherhood. For him to try to pull us apart as a county it’s silly and it’s sad. I’m proud to see my brothers in the NFL, my fellow Americans come together.”

During the three minute media session at his locker, Hughes never referred to the president by name.

“Yeah, that’s what he is, the 45th president,” the defensive end said when asked why he didn’t refer to Trump by name. “He didn’t respect (Barack)Obama, so he’s 45.”