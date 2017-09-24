NY Gov. Cuomo pledges state aid effort for Puerto Rico

By Published:
September 24, 2017- New York, NY - Governor Andrew M. Cuomo was joined by New Yorkers Jennifer Lopez, Rose Perez and pitcher Seth Lugo of the Mets, along with elected officials and labor, business and hospital leaders to provide an update on the Puerto Rico recovery effort and to make an announcement. (Philip Kamrass/ Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is launching a state effort to help Puerto Rico.

He announced the relief effort on Sunday, after making a visit to the hurricane-ravaged island on Friday. It will encourage residents statewide to donate goods, and raise funds from the business community for organizations in Puerto Rico.

It will also include efforts from medical professionals to send health care workers to the island and provide support in getting medicine and medical supplies.

Cuomo was joined by entertainer Jennifer Lopez for the announcement.

He also made a reference to President Donald Trump’s comments criticizing athletes who protest during the national anthem, saying that “instead of arguing with football players … why don’t we put the politics aside and focus on helping Americans in desperate need.”

To donate you can click here.

