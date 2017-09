(WIVB)-BUFFALO, NY The Buffalo Sabres have sent 4 players to the Rochester Americans.

Forwards Hudson Fasching, Kyle Criscuolo, C.J. Smith and defenseman Brendan Guhle were sent down.

Fasching has one goal and 2 assists in 17 games with the Sabres. Guhle saw action in three games for the Sabres last season and was a 2015 draft pick of the team.

The moves leaver the Sabres with 32 players on their training camp roster (18 forwards, 11 defenseman and 3 goalies).