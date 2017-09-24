Taylor leads Bills as defense shines in win over Broncos

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) avoids a tackle from Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe (95) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tyrod Taylor and Tre’Davious White both put rough starts behind them to help power the Bills to a 26 to 16 victory over the Broncos on Sunday.

With the win, Buffalo improves to 2-1 on the season while Denver dips to 2-1 overall.

While the LeSean McCoy and the rest of the back field were limited — rushing for only 75 yards –Taylor finished the day 20 for 26 for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

Trailing 16-13 in the third quarter, after punting on their first series of the half, Taylor orchestrated a masterful drive connecting with Nick O’Leary and Jordan Matthews for gains of 31 and 25 before hitting Charles Clay in the end zone to give the Bills a 20-16 lead.

After Steven Hauschka booted his third field goal of the day to give Buffalo a 23-16 lead, the defense and White took over.

EJ Gaines picked off Trevor Siemian, the defense they thwarted a fake punt attempt and White secured his first career interception in the NFL, which led to a Hauschka’s fourth field goal of the afternoon to give Buffalo a 26-16 lead in the 4th quarter.

The drive was aided by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty from Broncos edge rusher Von Miller, who went to help Taylor up after hitting the quarterback, to pulling his hand away — leaving Taylor on the ground.

The  Bills are on the road the next to weeks, traveling first to Atlanta and then Cincinnati before the bye week.

