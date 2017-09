NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara County Sheriff’s are investigating a crash in the Town of Newfane.

It happened on West Lake Road just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies say a minivan going eastbound failed to yield the right of way when it tried to make a left-hand turn.

Investigators say a motorcycle going westbound collided with the van.

The two people on the motorcycle were flown to ECMC to be treated.

The four people in the minivan were not hurt.