CHICAGO (WIVB) — Peaceful demonstrations took place at NFL stadiums across the league on Sunday.

In Chicago, most of the Pittsburgh Steelers players stayed in the locker room during the national anthem.

One player stood alone — left tackle and former Army Ranger, Alejandro Villanueva.

He stood near the tunnel with his hand over his heart during the anthem.

