3 new stores announced for Amherst

A WS Development Property, MarketStreet Lynnfield in Lynnfield, MA which is comparable to plans for NORTHTOWN. Photo: Courtesy of WS Development

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three more stores are coming to Amherst’s Northtown Plaza, which is already home to the first Whole Foods Market in western New York.

WS Development announced the additions of West Elm, Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn. L.L. Bean was previously announced for the plaza.

“I am excited to be returning to my hometown to work on this project and to contribute to Buffalo’s amazing renaissance,” WS Development Senior Vice President Brian Sciera said. “WS Development specializes in creating dynamic lifestyle destinations across the country, and we are excited to translate this expertise to Western New York. With NORTHTOWN, we will bring forth a vibrant, living and breathing property, one that visitors seek out morning, noon and night. It is very exciting to confirm West Elm, Pottery Barn, Williams Sonoma, L.L.Bean and Whole Foods Market as our lead tenants. You could not dream up a better group of brands.”

