Buffalo has wider gap between wealthy and poor than most cities

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there is a big gap between the wealthy and the poor in Buffalo, and it’s bigger than many other cities.

83 cities were ranked in a report from Buffalo Business First. Each city’s population was more than 250,000.

Buffalo ranked better than six other cities on the list, coming in at number 77.

The city has a population of nearly 257,000 people, with 106,139 households.

In more than 43,000 of those households, residents’ income is less than $25,000. Households with income of more than $150,000 represent nearly 6,000 households in Buffalo.

The cities with a larger gap between wealthy and poorer people were Tucson, Arizona; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Newark, New Jersey; Toledo, Ohio; Cleveland, Ohio and Detroit, Michigan.

117,315 households in Detroit bring in less than $25,000, and just over 6,000 households bring in more than $150,000.

Texas and California were at the top of the list.

In Plano, Texas, more than 9,900 households make less than $25,000, and more than 26,400 make more than $150,000. San Jose and Irvine in California followed behind Plano, coming in at numbers two and three, respectively.