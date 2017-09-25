Cheektowaga looking for person in burglary, stolen credit card case

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cheektowaga Police are looking to identify a person who may have been involved in a burglary and possession of stolen credit cards.

The suspect is described as a thin white female in her early 20s with blonde hair. She was seen driving a maroon or copper Jeep Wrangler in the Woodridge Avenue area at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sept. 20.

A homeowner on Woodridge Avenue received a phone call from her credit card company regarding suspicious purchases at two stores in Amherst.

When the victim returned home, they found that their residence had been burglarized.

“This is a reminder to keep all doors and windows locked when you are not home,” Cheektowaga Police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person is asked to call Det. Jim Genson at 686-3520 or text anonymously to TIP411.

Start your message with CPDNY and type the rest.