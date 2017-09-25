Concerned citizen, Buffalo Police help return lost two-year-old

PHOTO/BPD Facebook

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A concerned citizen helped get a lost toddler home safely Monday morning.

According to the Buffalo Police Department Facebook page, the citizen got off the metro bus at Bailey Avenue and Weston Avenue around 10 a.m. after seeing a small child in a diaper walking alone down Weston Avenue.

The citizen spotted a police officer at a nearby convenience store parking lot. Several officers then performed a door-to-door search on Weston Avenue to find out where the child lived.

Police located the grandmother of the two-year-old child and returned the child safely.

 

These photos came from the city’s Surveillance Camera System which aided in the investigation.

