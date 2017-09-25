Families come together to remember homicide victims in MLK Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of people gathered at MLK Park Monday night to remember homicide victims.

In 2007, Congress designated September 25 as a National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims. It’s an important day for families to come together to share memories of those they have lost and never want to forget.

P.E.A.C.E.,Inc (Parents Encouraging Accountability and Closure for Everyone) hosted the memorial service and candlelight vigil.

Families were encouraged to bring a picture of their loved one and a candle to light.

“To lose a child to a homicide, from a one to a 10, it’s a 20 that’s how devastating it is. I lost a son to homicide, that’s why I’m out here, I lost my son in 2011,” said Reverend Frederick A. Gelsey, Pastor of One in Christ Church.

A chaplain for a group of mothers at the vigil, said she attended to help them heal.

“We are always praying for them and their efforts and holding up the people who have lost loved ones and pray, so we are always there for them,” said Sheila Wallace.

Rev. Gelsey explained how important it is for the community to come together as one and lean on each other for peace.

“They need somebody to come out here and say we love you, we care about you, we’re behind you, strengthen you,” said Rev. Gelsey.

As families remember the lives lost too soon, they say the community coming together is a testament as to why the violence needs to stop.

“When we unify, we can come together and try to prevent, we work together and find out what’s going on, why our children are murdering one another,” said Rev. Gelsey.

“It would be a wonderful day when all of this killing and violence would come to an end. We are really praying for that day to come,” said Wallace.