Geneseo football team forfeits season amid allegations of drug use

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – Geneseo Central School District says a number of players have been dismissed from its high school varsity football team due to “serious violations of the District’s Code of Conduct and Athletic Eligibility Standards.”

The remainder of the varsity football season will be forfeited.

News 8 confirmed with Geneseo Police Chief Eric Osganian that there is an open investigation into seven students that were involved in taking or distributing OxyContin. Chief Osganian said one player took the pills from his parents without their knowledge and distributed the pills to other students before Friday night’s football game.

Chief Osganian said some students involved in the investigation are 15 years old.

The school district released the following statement Monday:

A number of players have been dismissed from the Geneseo High School Varsity Football Team. These dismissals stem from serious violations of the District’s Code of Conduct and Athletic Eligibility Standards. Due to the number of student-athletes involved and the serious nature of this incident, pursuant to our Athletic Code and New York State Public High School Athletic Association standards, the remainder of the varsity football season will be forfeited. The District has also forfeited the game against Bolivar-Richburg that was played this past Friday. The Junior Varsity and Modified Football Teams will continue their seasons as planned. The Geneseo Central School District is committed to upholding the highest standards of excellence in all of our academic, extra-curricular and athletic programs. We will continue to work with all of our student-athletes to ensure that their actions represent the expectation of the District and our community.

