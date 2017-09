JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown man was arrested Sunday after allegedly stabbing a vehicle with a knife using the knife to threaten another party.

James J. Spitale was charged with third degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, and second degree menacing. The incident occurred on Palmer Street around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Spitale was transported to Jamestown City Jail awaiting arraignment.