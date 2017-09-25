Jim Kelly “really upset and sad” about NFL protests

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly has voiced his disapproval of the national anthem protests happening at NFL games across the country.

Kelly took to Instagram to share his thoughts. This is what he said:

“Even though I’m thankful the BILLS won today, I’m really upset and sad about what’s happening. And I imagine many of you are too.
I love the game of football and all that it means to the players, fans and cities across THIS country…but with all that’s going on it’s hard.
The only time I will ever take a knee is to pray and to thank the Good Lord for what he’s given me. We all have our issues. We all need to try and appreciate and understand each other and help each other and that goes for our PRESIDENT TOO. 
I don’t have all the answers.
But I do know that we need to UNITE not SEPARATE. I hope next week we can STAND , LOCK ARMS and become ONE FAMILY. 👍🙏🏈❤️”

