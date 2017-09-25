Lang to retire as Erie County Fair CEO

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Fair announced on Monday that Dennis Lang will be stepping down as CEO and Fair Manager.

Lang served in his position for 18 years.

“Confronted with challenges and opportunities, Lang’s leadership brought the Erie County Agricultural Society into the new millennium with new ideas, creative energy and an aggressive plan to put the organization on a stable financial footing to insure its future,” the fair said.

Jessica Underberg will take over as CEO and Fair Manager at the start of October. She currently serves as Assistant Fair Manager and Manager of Agriculture.

Lang will continue as a member of the Society’s Board of Directors.