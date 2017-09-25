Local vets, pastor react to NFL player protest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There is no rule in the NFL that players must stand during the national anthem, despite a supposed section of the league’s handbook that was circulated widely on social media.

But there is a clear divide about the practice, with equal passion on both sides — and the fallout has been equally as divisive.

With President Trump’s comments Friday — that all players who kneel during the National Anthem are sons of bi****s, and should be fired — football Sunday was likely not going to be as much about football as it was about protests. And if we’re going to be a Monday morning quarterback, that’s exactly how it played out.

“The football game on the field should be a football game,” said Chris Kreiger, a veteran of the U.S. Army, who served in Iraq from 2003-2004.

Kreiger and Edward Janese, another veteran of the U.S. Army, are both lifelong football fans. And they were both disgusted with the behavior they saw during the national anthem.

“We fought to give individuals that right to protest, that right to freedom of speech. But there’s a time and a place for everything,” Kreiger said. “These children today are looking up at these NFL players as heroes. These aren’t heroes. And this is not the type of hero I want my children looking up at.”

The president followed up Friday’s comments with a series of tweets on Saturday and Sunday. And he doubled down Monday morning, saying the issue has nothing to do with race, that it was about respecting the country, flag and national anthem.

Janese said the reaction from players seemed disingenuous.

“If you’re going to protest about oppression, and how our country treats young black men, or black people in general, then they should have been all kneeling a long time ago, not when the president calls them a name,” Janese said.

Pastor James Giles, another lifelong Bills fan, is the creator of the Buffalo Peacemakers.

“Anybody that feels that they’re not getting a fair shake has a right to protest,” Giles said. “This is why the framers of our constitution spent so much time identifying these particularly unalienable rights.”

Janese said he agrees with the belief that it’s become a divisive issue.

“What purpose does it serve? Are we talking about it? Yes. But we’re not talking about their purpose. We’re not talking about what it originated from,” Janese said. “We’re just talking about, people on this side are calling them a bunch of rich, spoiled football players who get to play a game for a living. Their side is talking about Donald Trump, and how he called them a dirty word. Nothing is being talked about what the original protest was for.”

Giles said that could be the point.

“That may have been his very intention, to take the focus off what the original protest was about, and now he’s made it about something else,” Giles said. “And he’s a master of doing that, so think it not strange.”

Giles said he disagrees with the argument that protests should only be conducted during certain times and in certain places.

“The atrocities that are done on a people, particularly a marginalized people, you’re not selecting and pre-selecting a time and place for that,” he said. “Now, all of the sudden, the time and place becomes important?”

Kreiger and Janese said they will still watch, although not as often, and not without second guessing what has been a lifelong passion.

“Sundays used to belong to God. It was a day of religion,” Kreiger said. “Now it belongs to the NFL, and that can very easily change again.”