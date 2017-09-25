Major motion picture franchise: “The Purge” set to be shot in Western New York

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Another major motion picture kicked of filming in the Queen City Monday.

Industry leaders say this could be the biggest movie Buffalo has seen yet.

Sources say this movie is the next installment in “The Purge” thriller series.

It is tentatively called: The Purge: Island. Cast and crew will be here through November shooting the movie.

Those in the industry say this could make more Hollywood noise than when Marshall was filmed here last year.

On the first day of filming, News 4 saw crews unloading equipment near Clinton and Gorski in Buffalo. Crews unloaded lights and brought staff inside the Marcus Garvey Community Center.

They were also filming inside houses in the neighborhood. If you’re familiar with the series, this installment will actually be a prequel. The franchise is set in a sci-fi near-dystopia in an America where people are allowed to commit virtually any crime on a designated night of the year.

The movie being filmed here will be the fourth installment in the franchise.

The purge will employ hundreds of people, hundreds of extras and hundreds of vendors right here in the Western New York area.

Leaders say this will be one of the bigger, if not the biggest movie this community has ever seen.

Entertainment Weekly is reporting the movie should be released on July 4, 2018.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s