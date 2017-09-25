Major motion picture franchise: “The Purge” set to be shot in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Another major motion picture kicked of filming in the Queen City Monday.

Industry leaders say this could be the biggest movie Buffalo has seen yet.

Sources say this movie is the next installment in “The Purge” thriller series.

It is tentatively called: The Purge: Island. Cast and crew will be here through November shooting the movie.

Those in the industry say this could make more Hollywood noise than when Marshall was filmed here last year.

On the first day of filming, News 4 saw crews unloading equipment near Clinton and Gorski in Buffalo. Crews unloaded lights and brought staff inside the Marcus Garvey Community Center.

They were also filming inside houses in the neighborhood. If you’re familiar with the series, this installment will actually be a prequel. The franchise is set in a sci-fi near-dystopia in an America where people are allowed to commit virtually any crime on a designated night of the year.

The movie being filmed here will be the fourth installment in the franchise.

The purge will employ hundreds of people, hundreds of extras and hundreds of vendors right here in the Western New York area.

Leaders say this will be one of the bigger, if not the biggest movie this community has ever seen.

Entertainment Weekly is reporting the movie should be released on July 4, 2018.