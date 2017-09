WASHINGTON (WIVB) — A man with a car full of explosives was arrested near the White House Sunday morning.

In his car, officers found nine guns, three knives, brass knuckles, ammunition and more.

The man told the U.S. Secret Service that he was going to the White House to speak with Defense Secretary James Mattis and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers.

The man was taken to a facility for mental observation. He is facing several weapons charges.