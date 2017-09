BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WIVB) — Walmart is looking to upgrade its delivery service; So much so, that they want to come inside your home.

The mega retailer is testing a new service that would allow a delivery person inside your front door, and if you’re not home, they would drop off packages, and even put groceries in the fridge.

Delivery workers would be a given a code to enter, and customers could monitor the delivery status on their smartphones.