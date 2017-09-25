Registered sex offender charged with inappropriate sexual contact with child, 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A registered sex offender from Buffalo has been charged with making inappropriate sexual contact with a five-year-old girl who he was babysitting.

Thomas Johnson, 44, of Buffalo, was charged with a felony count of sexual conduct against a child less than 11 years old and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arrested after the Erie County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Buffalo Police Sex Offense Squad about the incident, which took place Sept. 14 in Grand Island.

According to sheriff’s reports, Johnson was arrested at the Erie County Holding Center, where he was incarcerated for three sexual abuse-related charges from the Buffalo Police Department.

Johnson is being held at the holding center without bail.

Johnson is a registered sex offender following a 1996 conviction of sodomy of a ten-year-old girl.