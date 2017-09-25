Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old Lancaster man

By Published: Updated:

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 72-year-old Lancaster man is missing.

Officials issued a Silver Alert for James Kamysz late Sunday night.

Kamysz was last seen around 5 p.m. on Central Ave. in Lancaster, but he lives at Symphony Manor on Broadway.

He has Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Authorities say he sweats excessively, and had not taken his medication, nor had he eaten dinner on Sunday.

Officials described him as having gray hair and weighing 175 lbs. Kamysz uses a walker, and when last seen, was wearing a gray shirt and dark pants.

Anyone who sees him should call Lancaster police at (716) 683-2800.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s