Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old Lancaster man

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 72-year-old Lancaster man is missing.

Officials issued a Silver Alert for James Kamysz late Sunday night.

Kamysz was last seen around 5 p.m. on Central Ave. in Lancaster, but he lives at Symphony Manor on Broadway.

He has Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. Authorities say he sweats excessively, and had not taken his medication, nor had he eaten dinner on Sunday.

Officials described him as having gray hair and weighing 175 lbs. Kamysz uses a walker, and when last seen, was wearing a gray shirt and dark pants.

Anyone who sees him should call Lancaster police at (716) 683-2800.