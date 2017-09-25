Simple Plan to play at The Rapids Theatre in December

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rock band Simple Plan is coming to The Rapids Theatre this December.

For the 15th anniversary of their album No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls, they will be playing the entire album on Dec. 8.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show go on sale Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. They are $29.50 in advance and $35 on the day of the show.

If you want tickets, they can be bought at The Rapids Theatre box office, ticketfly.com or by calling 877-435-9849.

Anyone younger than 16 must come with an adult.