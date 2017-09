BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Slow Roll Buffalo’s ” Peace of the City” ride will start tonight at West Side Bazaar, 25 Grant St., at 6:30 p.m.

The ride will be kept to eight miles tonight, with the route including Grant-Ferry, the Elmwood Village, and downtown, including West Ferry, Delaware, Franklin, North, Linwood, Delavan, Lafayette, and Grant.

The afterparty will be held at the Bazaar.

For more info, visit www.slowrollbuffalo.org.