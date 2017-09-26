10 New York campuses to help establish village in Haiti

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ten campuses in New York’s public university system are part of a project to establish a sustainable village and learning community in Haiti.

The State University of New York said Monday the campuses will work with five not-for-profit organizations under an $800,000 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

SUNY says the goal is to develop educational, economic and social programs, resources and other needed services on 40 acres (16 hectares) of land donated by a Nassau Community College professor emeritus. Each campus will bring a specific expertise, such as public administration, public health and performing arts.

The University at Buffalo, which will contribute social work expertise, says the project also will provide hands-on training and education for SUNY students.