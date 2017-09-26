10 New York campuses to help establish village in Haiti

The Associated Press Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ten campuses in New York’s public university system are part of a project to establish a sustainable village and learning community in Haiti.

The State University of New York said Monday the campuses will work with five not-for-profit organizations under an $800,000 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

SUNY says the goal is to develop educational, economic and social programs, resources and other needed services on 40 acres (16 hectares) of land donated by a Nassau Community College professor emeritus. Each campus will bring a specific expertise, such as public administration, public health and performing arts.

The University at Buffalo, which will contribute social work expertise, says the project also will provide hands-on training and education for SUNY students.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s