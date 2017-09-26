Blasdell man sentenced to 108 months for child porn possession

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Blasdell man has been sentenced to 108 months in prison following his conviction for child pornography possession.

Jose Cisneros, 31, of Blasdell, was charged following an investigation by the FBI and the Buffalo Police Department.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, the Blasdell Police Department alerted the FBI in Aug. 2015 about a 13-year-old girl engaging in sexually explicit conversations using the Kik applications and text messages with an individual, who was later identified as Cisneros.

During their communications, the defendant and the girl also exchanged graphic photos.

 

