Buffalo man who went on armed robbery spree in July sentenced to six years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man who committed three separate hold-ups this July has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Michael Church, 39, of Buffalo, will also be required to have post-release supervision for five years.

Church robbed three gas stations at gunpoint in July 2017. He pleaded guilty to three counts of second degree robbery in August.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, Church held up the clerk at a Mobil on Love Road in Grand Island July 14, robbed the Sunoco on Union Road in Cheektowaga on July 15 while armed with an Uzi, and committed an armed robbery at the Sunoco station on Delaware Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda on July 16.

Church was arrested following a tip that was reported to Crime Stoppers Buffalo. The informant received a $750 reward.

