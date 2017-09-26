Buffalo’s veterans and homeless get a second HELP-ing of housing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new multi-million dollar housing complex was unveiled Tuesday, providing new apartments for Buffalo’s homeless veterans, senior citizens, and low-income families, on Buffalo’s East Side.

The new apartments were developed by national advocacy group, Help USA, and this particular project is called the Hickory Street Apartments at HELP Buffalo II, comprised of 47 units with one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, in a three building complex on Broadway.

HELP Buffalo II is the second project of Help USA here, across Hickory Street, from their initial building, HELP Buffalo.

Developers re-purposed an old pharmacy, and added on two buildings, equipped with new furniture, new appliances, heat, and especially refreshing Tuesday, air conditioning. The housing is subsidized, close to public transportation, and is wheelchair accessible.

State agencies, the Division of Homes and Community Renewal, and the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance helped with the $14 million price tag.

OTDA Commissioner Samuel Roberts credited local officials with helping the developer find a suitable location, “We are not always welcome, so it is great to make it happen and especially with what we are doing for the veterans, and the supportive services that go along with that. It is so important to add stability to their lives.”

HCR Commissioner Ruthanne Visnauskas, called the Hickory Street Apartments an incredible project, “It is building on the roots and the bones of Buffalo by taking an existing building and then doing an addition. So sort of a forward-looking enlargement of the existing property to create 47 units for seniors and for veterans with services.”

While HELP USA is the developer and owner of the Hickory Street Apartments, the Lt. Col Matt Urban Human Services Center is managing the 47-unit development, and providing essential counseling and guidance for the high-risk residents.