Dunkirk mayor desperate to reach his mother in Puerto Rico

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Families all over the country are desperate to communicate with their loved ones in Puerto Rico.

The aftermath of Hurricane Maria has left more than 3.4 million Americans to live without power, limited access to food and water and no lines of communication.

For many people, it’s been a week since they last spoke to family members and friends on the island.

The Mayor of Dunkirk, Wilfred Rosas has been trying to reach his 79 year-old mother in Puerto Rico. She grew up on the U.S. territory and moved back there 10 years ago.

“We have not heard from her since the storm hit. We’ve called the cell phone, we’ve called the land line, we’ve not been able to get through,” said Mayor Rosas.

Authorities say it could be months before power is restored on the island.

Those that continue to reach out to loved ones in Puerto Rico get a dial tone over the phone.

“Those people on that island are United States citizens, they’re American citizens, and so it’s just hard to believe we can’t help them to at least have communication capabilities and that to me is the hardest part to swallow,” said Mayor Rosas.

Senator Chuck Schumer’s office says they’re working with the mayor and his family to get in contact with his mother.

“There’s a lot of people out there that are in the same boat as me. I am not asking for any type of special treatment for me because I’m mayor, I appreciate the effort from the senator’s office,” said Mayor Rosas.

Rosas says his concerns for his mother are growing especially since reports indicate that conditions on the island are getting worse.

“We don’t know if she’s okay or not, or if anything happened to her. The not knowing is the stressful part of this. Her last words to me were, she was praying to God and puts her life in the lord’s hands,” said Mayor Rosas.

The City of Dunkirk is raising money and supplies to send to Puerto Rico. People can donate money in person at city hall.