BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new report reveals exhausted employees are costing companies millions of dollars each year.

The National Safety Council says that a U.S. employer with 1,000 workers could lose nearly $1.5 million annually in absenteeism, diminished productivity and health care costs.

The average price of fatigue in average-sized Fortune 500 companies is about $80 million per year.