Fantasy Island transforming to “Halloween Horror” for scares in October

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the first time ever Fantasy Island is debuting “Halloween Horror.”

“Right now I’m just doing a basic grim reaper, so the skull and stuff like that so we’re just trying to give that ooky spooky look and being 10 feet tall on these things makes it a little bit more fun that way too,” said Makeup Artist Bill Baldwin.

At Grand Island’s Fantasy Island grim reapers, goblins, and ghouls are taking over the month of October.

“It’s treats by day and frights by night so we will have family friendly activities during the day and at night all the monsters will come out,” said Doug Mandell, Fantasy Island Director of Marketing.

A haunted house and 3 scare zones are sure to send chills up your spine. All the Halloween horror actors even go to “ghoul school” for training.

“We have a few week program that’s before the haunt and we have all our actors come in, check out the house, where they’re going to be, where they’re going to scare, who they’re going to be,” said Michele Striegel, Fantasy Island Event Supervisor.

“Makeup and character development is such an important part of ghoul school so not only are these just team members of ours learning to scare people, they’re adopting characters,” said Mandell.

A full face of ghoulish makeup completes the look.

“Makeup is a whole lot of it because you can get more of an affect from just jumping out and saying boo at somebody,” said Baldwin.

“I am supposed to be a zombie today. just a lot of blood, a lot of rips, a lot of tears,” said Striegel.

Halloween Horror kicks off this Saturday at 1 pm, it will be open Saturdays and Sundays leading up to Halloween from 1 pm to 8 pm. It will also open on Friday the 13th and Columbus Day.

Admission to the event is included with a paid park admission or a 2017 Season Pass.

For more information go to fantasyislandny.com