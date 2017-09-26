Former non-profit employee charged with using organization’s credit card for personal purposes

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A former employee of a Jamestown non-profit has been charged with using a company credit card to make personal purchases while he was employed as a maintenance worker with the organization.

Joey A. Weise, 37, was charged with official misconduct by Jamestown Police Tuesday morning following an investigation into the matter.

According to police reports, the investigation revealed that Weise had used an organization credit card to make $504.67 worth of personal purchases while he was employed by CODE, Inc., a non-profit dedicated to neighborhood preservation, during the month of May.

When Weise was taken into custody, he was found to be in possession of a small amount of crystal methamphetamine.

Weise was charged additionally with seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He is currently awaiting arraignment in Jamestown City Jail.