Holly Colino to undergo mental health exam

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – The woman accused of murdering a mother in Brockport was back in court Tuesday.

Police say Holly Colino shot and killed 33-year-old Megan Dix on South Avenue in Brockport in August while Dix was sitting in her car. Police say they did not know each other.

Tuesday, Colino’s attorney Mark Foti asked the court for an order of examination before proceeding any further in case. The judge granted the request, which will help the court determine whether or not Colino is capable of proceeding and assisting in her own defense.

It’s a move that didn’t make many by surprise, including Dix’s family.

“It’s to be expected,” Dix’s brother, Donnie Duncanson, said. “We knew it was going to happen, you know? You gotta be sort of mental anyway to commit a murder. Let it play out and let justice do its thing and hopefully it’ll prevail.”

Colino faces murder, weapons possession, escape, and menacing charges.

At her last court appearance earlier this month, Foti allowed the court to enter a not guilty plea on her behalf.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 31.