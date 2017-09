JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown teen intentionally set a fire in a garbage can in a park bathroom, Jamestown Police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred Sept. 16 in a bathroom at Allen Park.

A citizen noticed smoke coming from the bathroom and called 911 to report the incident. With the help of the citizen, the teen was identified. The teen suspect has been petitioned to family court on charges of fifth degree arson.