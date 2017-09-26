Mayor calls parody Facebook account “dangerous”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — City of Buffalo officials, including Mayor Byron Brown, have reached out to Facebook, hoping they’ll remove a fake social media account.

“Some members of the public were fooled into thinking this page was an actual city page,” said Mayor Byron Brown.

The parody page looks different than the city’s actual one as the web address is fake but it does use the official city seal in some of the profile pictures. Under the About tab, the account says it’s fake. There are events which never happened like a ‘Drug Buyback program’ posted to the timeline.

“This is fake information; this is misleading information,” said Mayor Brown. “And this is dangerous. If someone puts misinformation about an evacuation or fire or police issue [on this page], that potentially could present a danger to the public.”

City leaders reported the fake account to the social media company and they’re told is should be removed in the next few days. Leaders are continuing to find out who created the account.