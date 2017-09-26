More people getting involved with citizen science activities

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y (WIVB) — There’s a growing interest in adults participating in citizen science activities where they’re exploring and learning at the same time.

“If it doesn’t look like learning, I think that means we’re doing our jobs really well,” said Gary Siddal, the executive director of the Aquarium of Niagara.

That’s exactly what millions of Americans are doing. According to a study completed by the Pew Research Center, 62% of adults have encountered science through informal institutions or events in the past year.

“When we’re doing things that are recreational, like hiking, we’re exploring science,” explains Angela Berti, a spokeswoman for the New York State Parks. “Folks like doing things first hand. Being out in the sunshine, surrounded by nature, doing hands on things is really the best way to learn.”

“There’s this really inspirational moment where you want to learn more,” explains Siddal. “You lean in, make a connection, and it inspires people to take the next step and learn more about the animals and the threats they’re facing in the wild.”

Siddal says the aquarium has experienced a 6% increase in visitors over the last year, allowing them to offer these sorts of teaching moments to a broader audience.

“We’re able to sneak in some education among the entertainment factor we have here,” said the aquarium’s executive director.

And he feels it’s important to keep science in the spotlight, always offering a learning experience to each visitor so they’re leaving knowing a little more about the world we’re all living in.

“Ultimately that knowledge stays with them,” said Siddal.

“It’s so meaningful when you take a walk, listen to a bird call, look at cool leaf, and just reconnect,” said Berti.

