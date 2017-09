CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State Police are looking for a suspect believed to have stolen an estimated $8,200 worth of ink over several visits to BJ’s on Transit Road during August.

The suspect, described as a black female, went into BJ’s seven times in August, taking ink and then shopping for a small amount of items before exiting the store.

She may live in the Buffalo or Rochester area, the NYSP report said.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYSP at 585-344-6200.