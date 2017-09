GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) – The northbound North Grand Island Bridge will be shut down this weekend to allow crews to work on it.

The closure will begin this Friday at 8:30 p.m. It is slated to end 6 a.m. Oct. 2 (Monday).

Until then, all northbound traffic will be shifted to the southbound bridge.

The work is part of a $8.4 million deck overlay improvement project that began in June.